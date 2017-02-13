80-year-old woman caught with sword in her cane at airport, TSA says

TSA spokesman Mark Howell displays prohibited items left by passengers at the Myrtle Beach International Airport in a photograph posted by the airport on Facebook. (Photo: Photo: Myrtle Beach International Airport/Facebook)

An 80-year-old woman had no idea that her trusty walking cane contained a hidden sword until the cane went through security at a South Carolina airport, the Transportation Security Administration said.

With a twist and tug, the elegant cane's bronze handle slid to reveal a hidden blade nearly the length of the cane, the Sun News reported, and the woman reluctantly relinquished her weapon at the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

“She had no clue it was in there,” TSA spokesman Mark Howell said, according to the newspaper. Howell displayed the cane, once given to the woman by her son, on a table of other items banned by the TSA and abandoned at the Myrtle Beach airport during an event Thursday.

TSA screeners come across hidden swords "a lot, actually," Howell said, noting that travelers often buy items at thrift stores without realizing the blades stored inside.

Such weapons make up the more than 25 pounds of prohibited items the airport collects each month, Howell said, according to local station WYFF. “And that’s not including liquid gels and aerosol, which is the most common thing," he added.

Post by FlyMYR.

The TSA often shares about prohibited items its uncovers at airports on its popular Instagram account, including Japanese daggers, fireworks and a knife apparently made from some type of bone.

Make no bones about it, no knives are allowed to be packed in carry-on bags. I’d make a joke about it, but there’s nothing “humerus” about trying to take prohibited items on the plane. They must all be packed in checked bags. This knife was found in a carry-on bag at Baltimore (BWI). A photo posted by TSA (@tsa) on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:42pm PST TSA does not keep the items, the Sun News reported: In South Carolina, the state has a contract with the state of Alabama to regularly pick up surrendered items, which are later resold by that state's surplus office.

Copyright 2017 WCNC