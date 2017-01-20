94-year-old Trump superfan cheers inauguration

She was born at the beginning of the country's 29th President's term, and she wasn't sure she'd make it to see number 45. But, Beada Corum is very happy she's still here.

"I prayed I would live long enough to see him get elected," said Corum.

Corum is a President Trump superfan and has supported him since early in his campaign.

"I knew Donald Trump would be the next president the second time I ever heard him speak. He made a lot of sense to me about the country, education, the people and about the whole thing," said Corum.

To celebrate President Trump's inauguration, Corum's daughter Theresa threw a watch party with friends and family.

"We're thankful that mom is with us. We didn't think she would be, you know? For her to witness the ceremony and the 45th president taking office is amazing. Just getting to see her and watch her face is exciting," said Theresa Corum.

Beada says she helped Trump get elected. She campaigned for him on the phone and went to the Republican National Convention.

Just last week she received her 'RNC member' card in the mail.

"If he ever gets thrown out of office I'll still have his card," said Corum.

Corum says the most important thing she did to help Trump win was pray.

"I prayed he'd be elected and I prayed God will give him the wisdom to carry on and put up with the crap he took when he was a politician," sad Corum.

Trump won Beada's support and vote because of what he said in his speeches. She loved his inauguration speech just as much.

"Oh Lord, that was a wonderful speech, just like it always has been," she said.

Corum wrote Trump a letter about a month and a half ago and she believes he read it and it inspired his speech.

"I think he got my letter, because of what he said about wisdom and God," she said.

She said she'll always admire Trump, as long as he does what he said he would.

"I do hope he does what he said he'll do, and I believe he will," she said Beada.

Corum was invited to the ceremony in Washington, D.C., but was not well enough to travel.

