Federal government releases 10-year-old Rosa Maria Hernandez

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The federal government has released Rosa Maria Hernandez, a 10-year-old girl suffering from cerebral palsy who was detained and faces possible deportation, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Her release comes three days since the ACLU threatened to sue the government over her detainment.

10-year-old Rosa Maria Hernandez recently underwent surgery at Driscoll Children's Hospital. She is in the country illegally and, after being detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, was sent to a facility in San Antonio for undocumented children.

“Rosa Maria is finally free. We’re thrilled that she can go home to heal surrounded by her family's love and support,” said Michael Tan, staff attorney with the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project. “Despite our relief, Border Patrol’s decision to target a young girl at a children’s hospital remains unconscionable. No child should go through this trauma and we are working to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

The ACLU sent a demand letter to the U.S. Government Monday asking for U.S. Customs and Border Protection to release Hernandez back to her family in Laredo. If they did not release her by 2 p.m. Tuesday, the ACLU said they will have no choice but to take legal action.

The deadline passed and on Tuesday the ACLU filed suit in a San Antonio district court. The ACLU said statutory and constitutional rights were violated when she was detained.

