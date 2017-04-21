After three-month vacation, Obama to return to public eye

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 14: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Barack Obama on March 14, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2016 Getty Images)

Former president Barack Obama, having made good on his promise to take his family on a long post-presidency vacation, will return to the public eye for the first time in his hometown of Chicago on Monday.

The event sounds exactly like the kind of thing Obama said he would do in his life after the presidency: "President Obama and Young Leaders to Hold Conversation on Civic Engagement," reads the announcement from the office of the former president.

The University of Chicago event "is part of President Obama’s post-presidency goal to encourage and support the next generation of leaders" around the country and the world, said Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis.

The event is a homecoming for the president in a couple different ways: Obama first came to Chicago as a community organizer in 1985. He also taught constitutional law at the university's law school from 1992 to 2004, right up until he became a U.S. senator.

The former president has taken at least three vacations since watching President Trump being sworn in as his successor, to Palm Springs, Calif., the Caribbean, and Polynesia.

