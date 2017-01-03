Arby's employee fired after labeling officer 'pig'

The Araby's receipt for the police officer read "PIGS" instead of a customer number.

GAINESVILLE, GA. - The Arby's employee at the center of a social media storm is out of work after labeling police officers "pigs."

Police officers are regulars at the Arby's on Mundy Mill Road in Gainesville, so a Flowery Branch officer was shocked when his receipt read "PIGS" in place of his customer number.

The Arby's recipt reads "PIGS" instead of a customer number.

The officer, who didn't want to be named, posted a photo of the receipt on Facebook. It was shared to the store's Facebook page, and the outrage was immediate.

"Whatever employee that labeled the officers' receipt as pigs should be fired. We won't be eating here again."

"Saw were the employees labeled the police dept tickets Pigs. I work in Oakwood a lot and will not eat at Arby's."

11Alive reached out to the management team at the Arby's store for comment. Moments later, the store responded to the Facebook comments with a statement:

"Thank you for your concern. Following an investigation into the matter, the employee involved has been terminated. Arby’s is a proud supporter of law enforcement across the country, and in no way do the actions of this former employee reflect our Brand values."

The officer posted a response on social media, saying he was satisfied with the store's quick action.

