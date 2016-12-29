WCNC
Close
Weather Alert Winter Weather Advisory
Close

Charlie Sheen tweets God should take ‘Trump Next'

10News Staff , WTSP 9:25 PM. EST December 29, 2016

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Actor Charlie Sheen is facing social media backlash after tweeting that God should take President-elect Donald Trump next.

Sheen tweeted Wednesday evening, “Dear God, Trump next, please!” while including the middle finger emoji.

 

The tweet came following the deaths this week of Hollywood legends Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds one day apart.

Sheen's tweet was roundly criticized on Twitter.

 

 

(© 2016 WTSP)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories