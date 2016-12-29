Charlie Sheen tweets God should take ‘Trump Next'

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Actor Charlie Sheen is facing social media backlash after tweeting that God should take President-elect Donald Trump next.
Sheen tweeted Wednesday evening, “Dear God, Trump next, please!” while including the middle finger emoji.
Dear God;— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) December 29, 2016
Trump next, please!
Trump next, please!
Trump next, please!
Trump next, please!
Trump next, please!
Trump next, please!
🖕🏾
©
The tweet came following the deaths this week of Hollywood legends Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds one day apart.
Sheen's tweet was roundly criticized on Twitter.
(© 2016 WTSP)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs