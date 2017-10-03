WATCH | Charlotte man discovers he stayed in exact hotel room as Las Vegas shooter

Getty image (Photo: 2017 Getty Images)

A man in Charlotte, North Carolina made a chilling discovery Monday.

After hearing about the deadly shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 dead and hundreds more injured, Jeff Bridges was shocked to find out he and his wife Andrea had last year stayed in the exact same Mandalay Bay Hotel room where Stephen Paddock carried out his attack.

Bridges posted on Facebook a video he originally shot in 2016 giving a tour of the room. Ironically, the footage ends with a view of the concert area where bullets later rained down on people taking in a country music show.

Authorities say Stephen Paddock blew out the windows of room 32-135 before firing at the crowd. He later committed suicide before officers could reach him. More than a dozen weapons were later discovered inside the room.

