Clemson basketball team safe after Barcelona van crash near hotel

The Clemson men's basketball team was staying in a Barcelona hotel in close proximity to where a van crashed into a crowd Thursday, coach Brad Brownell confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.

Brownell said no one from the Tigers' roster was harmed and everyone is safe. The team has been in Barcelona as part of an overseas trip this August. Clemson's final exhibition game was canceled and the team will return to the U.S. on Friday, as originally planned.

A white van ran over several people in Las Ramblas, a promenade in Barcelona and large tourist attraction. Spanish police called the incident a "massive crash" and downtown areas were evacuated.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Barcelona and those injured at this time," the school said in a statement.

Travel party with Clemson men's basketball team currently in Barcelona is safe and secure... pic.twitter.com/GsmmGha2dR — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) August 17, 2017

In a photograph shown by public broadcaster RTVE, three people were lying on the ground in the street of the northern Spanish city Thursday, being assisted by police. Videos of the scene recorded people screaming as they fled.

