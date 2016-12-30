Emma Watson Debuts Her Singing Skills as Belle in 'Beauty and the Beast' -- Listen!

Emma Watson's singing voice is just as perfect as she is!
The 26-year-old actress wowed one fan who came across a Beauty and the Beast toy at Toys "R" Us that showcased her singing as her character Belle.
Jack Morrissey, the co-producer of Disney's upcoming live-action movie, Beauty and the Beast, shared an Instagram video from the leaked vocals, confirming that it is indeed Watson singing "Something There" from the beloved musical.
"Well there it is, straight from the shelves at Toys R' Us...����," Morrissey captioned the snippet.
"Well there it is, straight from the shelves at Toys R' Us..." Morrissey captioned the snippet.
ET recently spoke with Beauty and the Beast director Bill Condon about Watson's portrayal of Belle, and what she brought to the role that no other actress could.
"You know what it is? Belle was the most modern of Disney heroines, and it's who [Emma] is. It's the contemporary nature of her Belle, I think," Condon explained. "She takes that thing that was so fresh 25 years ago and brings it into our time. It's informed somewhat by her own work in real life, but also just the sense of being such a smart and fearless woman and the difficulty that that can create for somebody in fitting in."
Here's a look at the movie's first trailer. Beauty and the Beast hits theaters on March 17, 2017.
