Fans petition to make Princess Leia official Disney princess

Actress Carrie Fisher (Photo: Getty Images, 2011 Getty Images)

While many continue to mourn the loss of Carrie Fisher, many still are finding ways to memorialize the actress/author/advocate’s life in creative ways.

The latest effort is a fast-circulating petition, asking Disney to turn Fisher’s iconic Princess Leia from the movie Star Wars into an official Disney princess.

The petition, which was posted on Change.org, has already gathered more than 23,000 signatures and reads:

After the tragic lose [sic] of Carrie Fisher, we feel that it is only fitting for Disney to do away with the rule that an official Disney princess must be animated and make Leia a full-fledged princess. This would be a wonderful way to remember Carrie and a welcoming to one of Disney's new properties that is beloved by millions. What we are asking is that the Walt Disney Corporation hold a full ceremony inducting Leia as the newest Disney princess as well as a special service in memory of Carrie Fisher.

To find out more information about the petition, click here.

Copyright 2016 KXTV