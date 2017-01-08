WCNC
Close
Closings Alert 189 closing alerts
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

FCA to invest $1B in Michigan, Ohio plants; confirms Jeep pickup

In addition to a $1 billion investment, FCA says 2,000 jobs are coming to Michigan and Ohio.

Brent Snavely, Detroit Free Press , WZZM 9:04 PM. EST January 08, 2017

DETROIT - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Sunday confirmed plans for a Jeep pickup along with the Wagoner nameplate, saying it will launch both a Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer and will invest $1 billion at plants in Michigan and Ohio to assemble the new SUVs.

The automaker said that today’s announcement is the second phase of an plan announced in January 2016 to shift the assembly locations of a number of vehicles and said the plans announced today will create 2,000 jobs.

The automaker said it will retool and modernize its aging Warren Truck Assembly Plant and will make the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs there.

The Jeep pickup truck will be produced at the south plant of the Toledo Assembly Complex.

“These moves, which have been under discussion with Dennis Williams and the rest of the UAW leadership for some time, expand our capacity in these key segments, enabling us to meet growing demand here in the U.S., but more importantly to increase exports of our mid-size and larger vehicles to international markets," FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne said in a statement.

Detroit Free Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories