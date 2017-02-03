Report: Federal judge in Seattle blocks Trump's travel ban

A woman holds a sign as the Astoria community stands together with Muslim-Americans and Muslim immigrants during a rally, February 3, 2017 in New York. (BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. District Judge James Robart of Seattle on Friday issued a nationwide restraining order blocking the travel ban put in place by President Trump last week, KOMO news reported.

Trump's ban, created through an executive order, sought to block people from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States.

In issuing his decision, Robart was siding with Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who filed a suit to block key provisions of the president's executive order, which also bars Syrian refugees from entering the country.

Word of the decision came shortly after revelations about an earlier decision by U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton out of Boston, who refused to extend a temporary order that allowed some people affected by Trump's ban to enter the country.

Gorton ruled that the American Civil Liberties Union failed to demonstrate a need for an ongoing restraining order, according to the Globe.

The ACLU and other advocacy groups were aiming to extend the restraining order. Trump's stay affected travelers coming in from seven majority-Muslim countries and spurred protests at airports across the country.

USA TODAY