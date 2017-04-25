Florida teen wears Black Lives Matter inspired dress to prom

Milan Bolden-Morris / WPTV

BELLE GLADE, Fla -- A 17- year-old Florida girl wore a prom dress that was designed to send a familiar message, and now she's getting messages back.

Milan Bolden-Morris says a designer approached her about wearing a Black Lives Matter dress with a picture of Trayvon Martin on the front.

She said she knew her prom dress was one-of-a-kind, but she had no idea it would get her so much attention.

Milan said Trayvon Martin's mother called her and her phone hasn't stopped ringing since the prom.

She said the designer, Terrance Torrance, said he wanted the dress to make a statement about peace not violence.

"He said ‘Look, I have this idea. I want you to convey this message for me. I want you to help me out.’ And I was like, 'Okay, I'll do whatever you need me to do,’” Milan said. “I feel like it's a vital issue."

The prom dress also included images of Sandra Bland, Michael Brown, and others.

Milan says she hopes people understand her message is not only respect for black lives, but for all lives including police officers' lives.

She says some of her family members work in law enforcement.

