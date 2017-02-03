South Florida woman claims cleavage got her kicked off flight

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A South Florida woman claims Spirit Airlines flight attendants kicked her off a flight after inappropriately commenting on her cleavage and body shaming her for what she'd been wearing.

The flight was headed from New Orleans to Fort Lauderdale Monday. The 21-year-old Fort Lauderdale woman ran into turbulence before takeoff with flight attendants humiliating her with jabs about her clothing and cleavage.

Then, when her friend and a stranger onboard tried to speak up for her, they say they got ejected, too.

The incident continued an odd trend. We've seen a lot of rough rides recently for airline passengers.

A woman got kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight when she clashed with another passenger over President Trump.

Two Florida sisters missed saying goodbye to their dying dad after exchanging words with a flight attendant.

Now, the Fort Lauderdale woman says she was booted from the Spirit flight for showing too much of her breasts.

Her attorney, Ken Padowitz tells 10News, “They embarrassed her and made comments about her clothing, and about covering up to the point she began to cry. They basically told her if she didn't stop crying, they were going to remove her from the plane, and that's what they did."

The Fort Lauderdale woman shared a picture with Inside Edition showing what she'd been wearing on the flight.

“She's like well, this is what I wear in Fort Lauderdale. It's perfectly acceptable there. Then I remember her saying, 'Well, this is what God gave me,” said passenger Cathy Supp.

Supp says she tried to comfort the crying passenger after flight attendants berated her several times.



“There was the original discussion about drinking, and they cleared her. Now they're complaining that you're crying and your outfit’s a little revealing, too,” says Supp.

Supp says she questioned the flight attendants about exactly who was complaining, even after the woman covered up with a coat.

“She's got the flaps of her coat across her and her hands over her face. It’s not about her breasts or how exposed they were, it's about how the crew singled her out and picked on her,” says Supp.

Spirit claims the woman was drunk. A spokesperson admits a flight attendant did suggest she “cover up.”

The airline insists the passenger's behavior, not her cleavage, got her kicked off, and says Supp wouldn't listen to the crew's commands.

“I wasn't causing a disturbance, and my behind was never out of my seat. They're very, very careful, and I don't blame them if there's a reason. But I think the reason was that they wanted the seat. Guess who was the first person on standby? An off-duty crew member. It was the abuse of power,”

Padowitz calls the flight attendants' comments "sexist" and wants an apology from Spirit Airlines for the embarrassment, mistreatment and inconveniencing of his client.

