Frito-Lay recalling some of its jalapeno-flavored chips due to potential salmonella in the seasoning

Some of the recalled chips (Photo: Frito-Lay)

Frito-Lay is recalling some of its jalapeno-flavored chips due to potential salmonella in the seasoning, the company said.

The company said it recalled the chips out of an abundance of caution after a supplier recalled the seasoning blend.

No salmonella was found in the seasoning supplied to Frito-Lay, and no illnesses have been confirmed.

The chips were distributed in stores, vending machines and other channels across the U.S., the company said.

All sizes of the following two products that have a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior printed on the front upper panel of the package:

•Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips

•Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips

All of the following multipack offerings that have a “use by” date of JUN 20 or prior printed on the multipack package. In addition, a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior is printed on the front upper panel of the individual recalled product packages inside each multipack offering. Any other products or flavors contained in these multipacks are not being recalled.

•12 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack

•20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack

•30 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Tray

•30 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray

•32 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Box

