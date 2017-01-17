GRAPHIC IMAGES: Man hositalized after vape pen allegedly explodes in his face

(Photo: Andrew Hall/Facebook)

An Idaho man posted graphic photos on Facebook explaining that he had been severely injured after his vape pen exploded in his face, allegedly. Andrew Hall's post said that he checked into the Intensive Care Unit having lost seven teeth, suffering from 2nd-degree burns on his face and neck.

(Photo: Andrew Hall/Facebook)

(Photo: Andrew Hall/Facebook)

He also wrote that doctors have been pulling chunk's of plastic from his mouth, throat, and lips.

(Photo: Andrew Hall/Facebook)

Hall stated that despite proper use of his vape pen, it exploded inside his mouth without warning. He had never had any issues with his vape pen overheating prior to the explosion.

(Photo: Andrew Hall/Facebook)

In his post, Hall says that he wanted to share his story as a cautionary tale to those who use vape pens and e-cigarettes. He too once thought, "no way that's possible," until he suffered from the experience himself.

(Photo: Andrew Hall/Facebook)

It's supposed to be safer than smoking, but many stories and videos have shown the hidden dangers these smoking alternatives present. This is just one of a number of reported cases where vape pens and e-cigs have exploded.

The U.S. Fire Administration stated that between 2009 and 2014, there were 25 separate incidents of e-cigarette explosions in the United States. Of those incidents, nine resulted in injuries, two of which were serious burns. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, 80% of e-cigarette explosions happen during charging.

New regulations were put in place in 2016 to monitor e-cigs on planes. Due to the fire risk, vaping devices and batteries are allowed in carry-on luggage only; not in checked bags.

Copyright 2016 WCNC