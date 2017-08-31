Hope in the aftermath

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
RAW: Homeowner Helps Catch Manhunt Suspect
-
Harvey's impact in the Carolinas hit the pumps
-
Thursday weather VLOG update
-
Thursday morning forecast
-
CMPD officer arrested for obtaining prescription drugs by fraud
-
Mom loses 2 daughters in 1 week
-
Alleged animal abuse investigated by CMPD
-
CMPD investigating west Charlotte crash
-
Warnings after video shows cats seizing due to flea and tick medication
-
Rescuer Describes Finding 4-Year-Old on Boat
More Stories
-
Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency over gas suppliesAug 31, 2017, 4:42 p.m.
-
USPS mail carrier facing life threatening injuries…Aug 31, 2017, 1:57 p.m.
-
SC resident dies of West Nile VirusAug 31, 2017, 8:16 p.m.