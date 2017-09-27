CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Hugh Hefner, the iconic founder of Playboy, has died Wednesday night, according to a tweet from the magazine.
Hefner was 91, the magazine said in the tweet.
American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/tCLa2iNXa4— Playboy (@Playboy) September 28, 2017
