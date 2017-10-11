WCNC
IKEA for pets: Our favorite furniture from the new line for dogs and cats

As if your animals needed to get even more cozy around the house, IKEA launched a new furniture collection just for your pet! Sean Dowling (@seandowlingtv) has more.

Ashley May, USA TODAY , WCNC 11:17 AM. EDT October 11, 2017

(USA TODAY) -- Even though your cat claimed a spot in your IKEA chair years ago, the Swedish furniture giant is now officially releasing furniture specifically suited for four-legged friends.

The Lurvig (which means shaggy) pet product line, which launched this month in the U.S., includes cat and dog beds, bowls, blankets and more.

Here are a few of our favorite options:

Cat bed/house, $19.99

It's a cat house, bed and nook all in one. Any small furry friend with an appreciation for tight spaces will feel cozy in the 15x15 home. It's also machine washable.

Cat/dog bed, $49.99
Has your pup been eyeing up your Klippan couch? Now, she can have one of her own, sort of. The Lurvig cat/dog bed is like a miniature futon that looks like a couch but also folds out.

Cat house on legs, $49.99

Felines living the high life might like this cat house, because it can be placed on legs, hung on the wall or slid into a Kallax shelf unit. Separate cushion inserts are also available.

Bonus: Scratching mat, $5.99

Sick of the cat shredding furniture legs? Attach this scratching mat and you and the cat are happy. Plus, it could make a fun edition to that cat house on legs.

