IKEA for pets: Our favorite furniture from the new line for dogs and cats

(USA TODAY) -- Even though your cat claimed a spot in your IKEA chair years ago, the Swedish furniture giant is now officially releasing furniture specifically suited for four-legged friends.
The Lurvig (which means shaggy) pet product line, which launched this month in the U.S., includes cat and dog beds, bowls, blankets and more.
Here are a few of our favorite options:
It's a cat house, bed and nook all in one. Any small furry friend with an appreciation for tight spaces will feel cozy in the 15x15 home. It's also machine washable.
Cat/dog bed, $49.99
Has your pup been eyeing up your Klippan couch? Now, she can have one of her own, sort of. The Lurvig cat/dog bed is like a miniature futon that looks like a couch but also folds out.
Felines living the high life might like this cat house, because it can be placed on legs, hung on the wall or slid into a Kallax shelf unit. Separate cushion inserts are also available.
Sick of the cat shredding furniture legs? Attach this scratching mat and you and the cat are happy. Plus, it could make a fun edition to that cat house on legs.
