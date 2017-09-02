It's not even fall yet and pumpkin spice latte has already gone too far

Fall is almost here. Prepare yourself for all things pumpkin spice latte-flavored. (Photo: bhofack2, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Just when you thought everything had been doused with pumpkin spice latte flavoring, 2017 brings you pumpkin spice latte deodorant.

No, don't eat it. Although Native Deodorant's Pumpkin Spice Latte scented deodorant is made with nontoxic ingredients.

Just rub it in your armpits for that signature fall scent.

It "lasts all day," the company says. So, don't worry about that PSL smell falling flat after your morning spiced beverage.

The deodorant costs $12 and ships Sept. 5.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM