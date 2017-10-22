Justin Timberlake to perform at Super Bowl LII halftime show

Justin Timberlake performs during the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 21, 2017, in Austin, Texas. / AFP PHOTO / SUZANNE CORDEIRO (Photo credit should read SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO, This content is subject to copyright.)

The rumors were true.

Justin Timberlake will perform the Pepsi halftime show at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis at US Bank Stadium.

Timberlake announced the news on his Twitter on Sunday with a video with Jimmy Fallon.

Timberlake performed with Janet Jackson during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII. The show lives in controversy because Timberlake exposed Jackson's breast thanks to a wardrobe malfunction.

This will be Timberlake's third time performing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, giving him the distinction of having the most appearances by an individual entertainer. He previously performed at Super Bowls XXXV and XXXVIII.

