15-year-old with reported 'bomb strapped to chest' shot, killed by police in Va.

HAYMARKET, VA. (WUSA9) - A 15-year-old was shot and killed Friday in an officer-involved shooting after it was reported that the teen had a bomb strapped to his chest and was holding a family member hostage, Prince William County police said.

The shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. in the 6800 block of Hartzell Hill Ln in Haymarket, Va.

Upon arrival, officers saw the teen outside the home. At some point, police say the teen brandished a crowbar and started walking toward the officers in a threatening manner.

Police say officers made several commands asking the teen to drop the crowbar. The teen refused and at some point, one of the officers fired their weapon, hitting the teen in the upper body.

According to police, the teen was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Neighbors told WUSA9's Mike Valerio that the victim was a student at Battlefield High School.

No officers were injured.

The investigation continues.

Detectives are currently investigating an officer involved shooting which occurred in the 6800 block of Hartzell Hill Ln Haymarket #Incident pic.twitter.com/EWVYkVjKqo — Prince William PD (@PWCPolice) September 15, 2017

© 2017 WUSA-TV