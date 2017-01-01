K-9 Drags Suspected SC Arsonist Through Fire

Turbo and his handler, Sgt. Terrance Smith.

Orangeburg, S.C. (WLTX) -- An Orangeburg man is behind bars after a dramatic Christmas Day standoff with a subject threatening to burn his family’s home down.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said the confrontation could have turned into a holiday nightmare without preventive action by the OCSO SWAT team members.





James Boone

“This family was only moments from losing their home and everything inside when this individual threatening to light a flammable liquid he’d poured throughout the property,” he said. “The SWAT team and K9 units prevented much loss of life and property.”

James Boone is charged with arson/attempting to burn after the Christmas Day confrontation with law enforcement.

Bond on the 54-year-old Boone was set Tuesday at $50,000 with the conditions that should he make bond, he will have no further contact with the victims nor can he return to the residence. He is also to be placed on electronic monitoring should he make bond.

However, Boone is as of Wednesday on hold until an expected court appearance that will remain in place until a bond revocation hearing is held for another charge of third-degree assault and battery from a Christmas Eve incident at the residence.

Ravenell said deputies were called to a Lake Edisto Drive residence around 9:30 p.m. Christmas Day after a woman said a man was at the home in violation of the assault charge from the previous day.

The initial officers were told the man had suicidal tendencies. As the officers approached the home, the man yelled he had poured gasoline inside and around the residence.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff department SWAT team was called in as the initial officers moved back from the property.

When SWAT team members approached the man under a carport, he attempted to light a paper towel to ignite a puddle of fluid.

At that point, K9 “Turbo” was released while a non-lethal beanbag gun was used on the subject.

When the latter had no effect, Turbo pounced on the man and dragged him through the flaming liquid to safety.

The flames were put out and the man was transported to be treated for injuries he sustained when he was dragged from the fire by the K9.

“We’re simply thankful that no one was injured further, this could have been a tragic Christmas for everyone involved in this incident,” the sheriff said. “These deputies, the SWAT team and K9 units, did a fantastic job.”

(© 2017 WLTX)