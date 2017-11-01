Law enforcement on alert after NYC terror attack

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – From New York City to the Queen City, law enforcement is on alert.

NBC Charlotte is looking at how recent terror attacks could affect security at major events in Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they’re hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst.

There are several holiday events coming up including the Thanksgiving Day parade, tree lighting ceremonies and the South Christmas show at Park Expo.

"What we know now is Charlotte is not really on the radar," CMPD Chief Kerr Putney said. "However, we treat it as if it were."

It comes after a disturbing trend, in which terror attacks use vehicles as weapons. In New York, a pickup truck killed eight people injuring a dozen others. Before that in Barcelona, a van drove into a tourist area killing 13 people. In London, an attacker drove a van into a crowd killing eight. In Sweden, a truck plowed into pedestrians killing four. Also in England, an attacker drove a rental car into pedestrians, where five people died. In Nice, France, a 20-ton truck was used to run over hundreds, killing 84 people.

“The potential exists for someone to do great bodily harm to a large number of people,” says CMPD Deputy Chief Jeff Estes.

CMPD has been on heightened alert after each terrorist attack but hopefully, that won’t be needed.



