Close Lifeguard's Sand Proposal Is Everything WTSP , WFMY 4:58 PM. EST February 17, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST SARASOTA, Fla. -- A lifeguard popped the question in a unique way when he took his girlfriend for a helicopter ride and she saw his proposal drawn in the sand. (© 2017 WTSP) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Protesters fill streets of uptown NC Pastor Jailed in Turkey President Trump visiting Boeing in SC Friday Extra security measures after school threat Restaurant Report Card: Feb. 17 The consequences of posting revenge porn Married on Tuesday; deported on Wednesday Teens investigated for sexting CMPD holds traffic safety checkpoint Father accused of hiring people to kidnap son More Stories Businesses missing All-Star business Feb 17, 2017, 4:02 p.m. CMS students stage walkouts Friday morning Feb 17, 2017, 10:21 a.m. Student in Monroe charged with making threat to school Feb 17, 2017, 9:15 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs