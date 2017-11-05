LIVE: 26 killed in Texas church shooting

Law enforcement officials gather near the First Baptist Church following a shooting on November 5, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (Photo: Erich Schlegel/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- At least 26 people have been killed in a shooting that took place inside of a Wilson County church during Sunday service, just 40 miles southeast of San Antonio.

