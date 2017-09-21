Tractor-trailer filled with 40,000 pints of vodka overturns in North Carolina

(Photo: Town of Clayton, N.C.)

CLAYTON, N.C. -- A driver is OK but a North Carolina road was blocked for hours after a truck carrying 40,000 pints of vodka overturned on Thursday.

The accident happened in Clayton, North Carolina near U.S. Highway 70 and Shotwell Road around 5:45 a.m.

NBC station WRAL reports that the truck's cab and trailer were disconnected to try and get the rig upright, but the vodka shipment was so heavy that crews had to unload it pallet by pallet.

The roads didn't reopen until after 2 p.m.

WRAL is also reporting that the North Carolina State Highway Patrol conducted a weight inspection and faulted the driver, 33-year-old Johnathan David Chrissy of Kingsland, Georgia, for the incident.

Clayton city officials said the driver is OK and that he was helped by a passerby.

