Michael Jackson's daughter 'incredibly offended' by Joseph Fiennes casting

Paris Jackson attends the 18th Post-Golden Globes Party on January 8, 2017. (Photo: LILLY LAWRENCE, AFP/Getty Images)

Paris Jackson, Michael Jackson's daughter, does not think Joseph Fiennes should be playing her father in the UK series Urban Myths.

The first trailer for the project was released yesterday, showing Fiennes wearing prosthetics to look like Jackson. Paris responded on Twitter, expressing her strong opposition to the project.

"I'm so incredibly offended by it, as i'm sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit," she wrote.

Michael Jackson's nephew, Taj Jackson, also protested Fiennes' casting on Twitter yesterday.

"Unfortunately this is what my family has to deal with. No words could express the blatant disrespect."

The trailer's release sparked a new wave of Internet backlash, criticizing the series' choice of a white actor playing the African-American singer.

Urban Myths takes "a slightly tongue in cheek, mischievous – and deliberately ambiguous – look at what might have happened" in famous stories of celebrity folklore. Fiennes, famous for his starring role in Shakespeare In Love, will appear in an episode titled "Elizabeth, Michael & Marlon," depicting Elizabeth Taylor, Michael Jackson and Marlon Brando fleeing post-9/11 New York to Boston in a rental car together, "reflecting on their lives, loves, careers and egos as they go."

The 30 minute-long clip also features a cameo from the late Carrie Fisher as a "diner burger flipper," according to a release.

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson (Photo: Sky Arts)

