NC woman stuck in Honduras has passport returned; officially back in US

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL-NBC) -- A Raleigh woman who has been stuck in Honduras after being found innocent on drug charges had her passport returned Wednesday and is back in the United States.

Amanda LaRoque, 51, had been checking out houses in Roatan, an island off the Honduran coast, and was heading back to the U.S. when she was arrested at the airport late last month.

She was carrying a "can safe," a fake Arizona Iced Tea can used by tourists to hide money and jewelry while on the beach, and airport security asked to examine it. When they found the can was empty, they cut into the lining and found a substance authorities believed was cocaine. On Friday, the substance tested negative for narcotics, and she was released from jail.

LaRoque's attorney filed paperwork to have her passport returned around 4 p.m. Friday, but the Honduran district attorney had to sign for her to leave the country.

