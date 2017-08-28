Several people injured after shooting at New Mexico library, reports say

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP/NBC News) — New Mexico state police said a shooting took place at a public library in the eastern New Mexico community Clovis.

Officer Carl Christiansen said Clovis police responded to the library this afternoon in response to a report of an active shooter.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports that police scanner traffic reported air ambulances have been dispatched and at least one victim was taken to Clovis Municipal Airport for transport to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas.

Clovis is about 200 miles east of Albuquerque, near the Texas state line.

NBC News reports at least six people were injured in the shooting and the suspect has been taken into custody.

JUST IN: At least 6 people injured in shooting at a library in Clovis, New Mexico, according to city officials. Suspect captured, in custody pic.twitter.com/Ow1Zfk0AUp — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 28, 2017

NBC News contributed to this story.

Copyright 2017 NBC and Associated Press