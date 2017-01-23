NotMySuperBowl trending after Patriots/Falcons wins

(Photo: Via Instagram @dan_vrs1)

Super Bowl LI is set to be played between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons. Many people have begun expressing their detest of this match up with the hashtag #NotMySuperBowl saying that they will be protesting the Super Bowl because of it. I refuse to accept the results of the AFC and NFC championship games.Tomorrow I'll be protesting, looting, and rioting.#NotMySuperBowl — Tyler (@BeastCaucasian) January 23, 2017

This hashtag is a spin-off of #NotMyPresident, a social media trend that surfaced both during the presidential election campaigns, as well as after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

#NotMySuperBowl is currently trending on Twitter.

Reports coming in that the Russians hacked Big Bens headset and changed the plays #Steelers #NotMyAFCChampion #NotMySuperbowl — Joel Cochrane (@A_Joel_Cochrane) January 23, 2017 NFL Championship obviously rigged by the Russians, conservatives, racists and homophobes. Should change to popular vote. #NotMySuperBowl — Bob Trabucco (@btrabucco) January 23, 2017

Who's ready to March? #superbowl #notmysuperbowl #truth #election2016 got my @grunt_style @clubgruntstyle gear on and my @alphaoutpost EDC kit just in case of any snowflakes. A photo posted by Daniel Eric (@dan_vrs1) on Jan 23, 2017 at 4:28am PST

