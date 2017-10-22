Man critically wounded while squirrel hunting

(Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

TIFFIN, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a man has been critically wounded after being accidentally shot by a fellow squirrel hunter.



The Advertiser-Tribune reports the shooting occurred Saturday morning in woods in northwest Ohio's Seneca County.



The Seneca County Sheriff's Office says Marty McQuistion, of Tiffin, was hunting with another Tiffin man when he was shot in the upper chest with a shotgun. McQuistion was flown to a hospital in Toledo where he was listed in critical condition Saturday night.



A Seneca County sheriff's deputy says the other hunter shot at a squirrel and fired a second round struck that McQuistion from about 50 feet (15 meters) away. Sheriff Bill Eckelberry says McQuistion's friend was focused on the squirrel and didn't know he was so close.



The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating.

