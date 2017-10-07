Police investigate after puppy is taken to shelter with skull bashed in

Staff at Phoenix Dog Cat and Bird Hospital are affectionately calling this 2-month-old puppy BB Baby.

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating who beat a puppy so badly it was left with a massive skull fracture and bleeding.

The Maricopa County Animal Care and Control said a 2-month-old husky puppy was brought to the shelter with its skull bashed in Friday night.

MCACC is working with the Phoenix Police Department to find the person responsible for the abuse. According to a Facebook post, the people who surrendered the dog gave false information.

The puppy was brought to one of MCACC's shelters unconscious and comatose, MCACC said. The shelter took the dog to the Phoenix Dog Cat Bird hospital where he was not expected to survive through the night.

Dr. Hugh Giffords, with the animal hospital, said their veterinary team was able to reduce the amount of brain swelling overnight, but he has no doubt this wasn't an accident.

"There is no doubt in my mind that this was not caused by motor-vehicle accident," Giffords said. "This was caused by blunt force trauma to the skull. Could have been baseball bat, tire iron, could have been a kick."

MCACC said the dog was in stable condition Saturday morning and said the hospital is "cautiously optimistic" he will recover. There was some encouraging news this morning when crews came in to see the puppy was alert, sniffing around his kennel, and acting like a typical puppy.

An X-Ray showed swelling had gone down significantly.

"We'd like to say the prognosis is still guarded, however, we do have blood on the brain and at some point, we'll have to remove some of that blood surgically. But right now, we do feel this dog will be adoptable," Giffords said.

This is BB Bear- he's hoping you can find whoever did this to him. Call @MCanimalcare w/any info. #12News pic.twitter.com/6vo4CgWaOO — Nicole Zymek (@Nicole12News) October 7, 2017

The husky, affectionately called "BB Baby", is heavily sedated, recovering. MCACC will be in charge of finding him a new home as soon as he is ready.

"This is, in my opinion, an actual example of animal cruelty and what I would like the public remember is the two most defenseless people in our society are little children and animals. Please speak up," Giffords said.

Anyone with information can call Maricopa County Animal Care and Control at 602-506-7387 or the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.

© 2017 KPNX-TV