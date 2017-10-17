Police: 13-year-old has baby in bedroom, leaves newborn on neighbor's doorstep

(Photo: David De Lossy/ThinkStock, (c) David De Lossy)

BAKER, La. -- Authorities say a newborn baby is OK after being delivered in secret and then dropped off on a neighbor's doorstep.

Baton Rouge NBC affiliate WVLA reports that the 13-year-old mother delivered the child in her bedroom. She then cleaned the baby off and left the child with a neighbor, who was also a local teacher, in her Baker, Louisiana neighborhood.

According to The Advocate newspaper, the umbilical cord was still attached when police showed up to the home to take the baby.

The baby was taken to a local hospital after being found. Police have also found the mother of the child.

The city's police chief, Carl Dunn, told the station that they looked in dumpsters and area homes for the child's mother before finding her at an area duplex.

Both the teen and her parents told police they weren't aware she was pregnant, WVLA reports.

Louisiana does have a Safe Haven law which allows a parent to give up a child under the age of 60 days old. However, the child must be brought to a designated location for the action to fit under the law.

Dunn told the Advocate that it appeared the mother did what she could to bring her baby somewhere safe and that she knocked on her neighbor's door when she left the child there.

