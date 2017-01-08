President-elect Trump takes knocks backstage at Golden Globes

Donald Trump stands next to Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., as Sessions speaks during a rally on Feb. 28, 2016, in Madison, Ala. (Photo: John Bazemore, AP)

(USA TODAY) -- Donald Trump was a frequent target for jokes at the Golden Globes, and the President-elect took his lumps backstage as well.

'Elle' director Paul Verhoeven was asked how he felt about the President-elect, and said he was "very scared" by the prospect.

"I hoped the last months would change my opinion, but they have not," Verhoeven said.

Viola Davis said she was not going to blame the former 'Apprentice 'star for his rise to the Presidency. Davis pointed the finger of blame at the people who elected Trump: Everyone.

"It’s our responsibility to uphold what it is to be an American and what America is about, the true meaning of what it means to pursue the American dream," Davis said backstage after accepting her best supporting actress award for the drama 'Fences.'

"We’ve fallen short a lot," Davis added. "Because there is no way that we can have anyone in office that is not an extension of our own belief system. So does what that say about us? If you answer that question. I think that says it all."

'Black-ish' actress Tracee Ellis Ross was asked the best way to "stop Trump" when speaking about her best actress in a comedy award backstage.

Ross tried to keep the answer around winning award, saying it was important "continuing to tell our own stories and to stand up for what we believe as individuals is very important."

