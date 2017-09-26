Scotty McCreery proposes to longtime girlfriend

Photo via WRAL (NBC) (Photo: Custom)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL-NBC) -- Country music star and Garner native Scotty McCreery is engaged.

McCreery popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Gabi Dugal, near Grandfather Mountain, one of their favorite places.

“I’ve been planning this moment for so long that it feels surreal for it to have finally happened,” said an overjoyed McCreery. “Gabi is the perfect girl and my true love, and I cannot wait to begin building our life together as husband and wife.”

Dugal is a graduate of the UNC-Chapel Hill and currently works as a pediatric cardiac nurse at Duke University Hospital.

The couple met in kindergarten in Garner. They plan to wed in 2018.

