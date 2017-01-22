Shooting reported at San Antonio, Texas mall, police say

POLICE: SHOOTING AT SAN ANTONIO MALL - SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KENS) -- The Live Oak Police Department confirmed to KENS 5 that a shooting occurred at Rolling Oaks Mall on Sunday afternoon.

San Antonio police also are on the scene.

There were few immediate details that could be confirmed by law enforcement.

KENS 5 reporters are responding to the scene. Their updates are available below.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information is made available.

SAPD police chief: Two men tried to rob a Kay Jewelers store. 1 person who tried to stop one robber was fatally shot. #kens5eyewitness — Sharon Ko (@SharonKoTV) January 22, 2017

We're allowed to go back on mall property. Awaiting SAPD police chief for more. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/Hez06FQo8s — Sharon Ko (@SharonKoTV) January 22, 2017

Another man whose girlfriend is stuck inside said police told her there were 2 shooters involved. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/wdbDk1i5lV — Sharon Ko (@SharonKoTV) January 22, 2017

ACTIVE SHOOTER: Rolling Oaks Mall employee helped people escape the Dillard's store, heard 6 shots, said the shooting happened 1st floor. pic.twitter.com/nMPlyUASI2 — Sharon Ko (@SharonKoTV) January 22, 2017

