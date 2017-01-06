WCNC
Sheriff: 'Multiple dead' in shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport

Doug Stanglin , USA TODAY , WUSA 1:59 PM. EST January 06, 2017

A shooting incident outside the baggage claim area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport Friday has left "multiple people dead," according to the Broward count sheriiff's office. One subject  is in custody.

Early word on the incident came from a tweet by Ari Fleischer, former White House spokesman for President George W. Bush.

"I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport," Fleischer tweets. "Shots have been fired. Everyone is running."

The shooting broke out on the lower level of the airport, according to reports from the scene.

 

 

Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood airport reports on Twitter an "ongoing incident" at the baggage claim area of Terminal 2. The area of gates D4 and D5  largely services Delta flights.

Broward County emergency medical units were dispatched to the tarmac near Terminal 2 where dozens of passengers were huddled together.


