Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher suffers heart attack, sources say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Actress Carrie Fisher has reportedly suffered a massive heart attack Friday.
Sources say Fisher was on a flight from London to Los Angeles when she went into cardiac arrest. CPR was administered on the plane, reports say.
The actress who played Princess Leia in Star Wars was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.
