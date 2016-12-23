Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher suffers heart attack, sources say

Actress and novelist Carrie Fisher, best known for her performance as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, attends the Star Wars Celebration at Messe Essen on July 27, 2013 in Essen, Germany. (Photo by Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images) (Photo: Sascha Steinbach, 2013 Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Actress Carrie Fisher has reportedly suffered a massive heart attack Friday.

Sources say Fisher was on a flight from London to Los Angeles when she went into cardiac arrest. CPR was administered on the plane, reports say.

The actress who played Princess Leia in Star Wars was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

