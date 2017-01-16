Teddy bear heist caught on camera

(Photo: Via NBC VOD)

(KTEN/NBC News) -- Police in Marietta, Oklahoma are looking for two thieves who carried out an unusual heist.

The pair stole nine life-sized stuffed animals after smashing into a flower shop.

Surveillance video shows a suspect in a black hoodie hammering out windows and stealing several large stuffed animals.

"Why a stuffed animal and who knows? Why they would take something of that value when there are so many other things that could have been taken," Rodney's flower shop owner, Rodney Pennington asks.

Copyright 2016 WCNC