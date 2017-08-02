'There is no room in my heart for anger': Indiana officer's widow issues statement

(Photo: Cameron J Ellis/Facebook)

Days after her husband was killed while responding to a traffic accident, Southport Police Lt. Aaron Allan's wife, Stacy Allan, released a statement to the public.

Police say Allan, 38, was fatally shot on Thursday after trying to help the occupants of a blue BMW that had crashed and flipped over in the front yard of a home in the 6600 block of South Madison Avenue.

Allan joined Southport police 6 years ago as an unpaid reserve before joining as a full-time, paid employee in January. He leaves behind two sons, one of whom had just started kindergarten.

Here's Stacy Allan's statement:

It is with unimaginable emotion, that the Allan Family would like to express our deepest gratitude, for the outpouring of support we have and continue to receive from the Community and across our Country. Aaron, my husband, a family man, and an amazing friend to so many, helped anyone in need. Aaron was my rock and we are all so heartbroken. I will be forever grateful our Heavenly Father shared him with me and our boys, where we experienced such unconditional love. He was not only proud to wear the badge, he was a proud father and husband. There is no room in my heart for anger or hate, only peace knowing Aaron died doing what he loved. Aaron was honored to serve with his Brother's and Sister's in Blue. As we celebrate Aaron's life in the coming days, the family would like to ask for our privacy. Please continue to demonstrate peace and support to our officers and first responders as they continue to hold the Thin Blue Line, for all of us. Blessed are the Peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God.

The FOP held a procession at 3:30 p.m. Saturday from the coroner's office to Crown Hill for Allan. His calling will be from 2-7 p.m. Friday at Crown Hill Funeral Home. His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

