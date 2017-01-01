Toddler struck by projectile overnight

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Witnesses advised LMPD that around 10:45 p.m. Saturday a mother was putting her male toddler into a car seat in the 2200 block of Griffith Ave when he was struck by a projectile.

The child was rushed to Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The mother and child had been visiting the location and did not reside in the area.

There have been no arrests and the Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Family members posted the following on Facebook regarding the incident: