Twins born in different years, but minutes apart

DELANO, Calif. -- A California woman rang in the new year by giving birth in 2017 and 2018.

Maria Flores’ twins were born less than 20 minutes apart.

Her son, Joaquan, was born just before midnight. Her daughter, Aitana, was born 16 minutes into 2018.

The uniquely timed birth was even a first for the long-time doctor who helped deliver the twins.

"I've been in practice for almost 30 plus years, I've never had the opportunity to do anything like that before,” Seyed Tamjidi said.

The twins actually weren’t due for another three weeks.

