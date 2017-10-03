USNS Comfort arrives in San Juan

The Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) arrives in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Oct. 3, 2017. The Comfort will help support Hurricane Maria aid and relief operations. (Photo: U.S. Air Force Photo by Capt. Christopher Merian, Public Domain)

SAN JUAN (WVEC) -- The USNS Comfort has arrived in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The hospital ship left Naval Station Norfolk last Friday. The crew will help with relief efforts after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island.

The ship is a medical facility equipped with doctors, surgeons, pharmacists and supplies to last up to 30 days. The only thing the ship doesn't have is an MRI machine.

The Comfort is the second of two Mercy-class hospital ships used by the Navy. A converted San Clemente-class supertanker, the Comfort joined the Navy's Military Sealift Command in December of 1987.

The ship's primary mission is to provide an afloat, mobile, acute surgical medical facility to the U.S. military that is flexible, capable and uniquely adaptable to support expeditionary warfare. Its secondary mission is to provide full hospital services to support U.S. disaster relief and humanitarian operations worldwide.

