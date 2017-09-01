Video shows nurse being arrested after refusing patient's blood

(Photo: Salt Lake City Police)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – New body camera video has been released of the controversial arrest of a Utah nurse for not allowing police to draw blood from a patient.

In the video of the July 26 incident, released by the Salt Lake City Police Department, you can see the officer make the arrest. As the officer goes to put the nurse, identified as Alex Wubbels, in handcuffs, you can hear Wubbels shout that she has done nothing wrong.

Wubbels was arrested after refusing to give the officer vials of blood for an investigation. The nurse said officers did not have a warrant or meet any of the mandatory criteria needed for taking the blood.

“I just feel betrayed, I feel angry,” Wubbels said. “I feel a lot of things. And I am still confused.

“The only job I have as a nurse is to keep my patients safe. A blood draw, it just gets thrown around there like it’s some simple thing. But blood is your blood. That’s your property.”

Authorities said the department has opened an investigation into the officer’s actions.

“It was alarming,” said Salt Lake City Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer. “Immediately after seeing the video, they started an internal affairs investigation to look into what happened. We also look at our policies and procedures to see if maybe there was something that needed to be done.”

Wubbels was released from the cuffs shortly after the altercation and was never charged with a crime. She has not filed any civil action against the police agencies involved, but is calling for better training of officers.

