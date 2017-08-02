VIDEO: Woman trashes Chick-fil-A in fit of rage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Witnesses say a woman trashed a Florida Chick-fil-A restaurant in a fit of rage on Monday.

It's not entirely clear why the woman started throwing items at the Jacksonville, Florida restaurant but a viewer who sent photos and video to our sister station WTLV said that she was in the restaurant when it happened. The witness said the woman came in after two teen boys were arguing with management.

After the boys yelled at the manager and staff, two women came in and one began yelling at the staff. The witness said at this time the manager was on the phone with police.

The witness also stated that the women attempted to come in through a locked door and were banging on the glass and pulling so hard that the handle broke. Though it is unclear what prompted the woman to storm off, she apparently made a show of it.

A witness said there were children in the restaurant who were crying because of the fiasco and condemned the woman's actions. However, she applauded the employees for acting with grace under pressure.

Chick-fil-A released the following statement:

“We apologize for the disruption that took place at our restaurant. We are cooperating fully with the local police as there is a pending investigation.”

