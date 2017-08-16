Want to be a Disney Parks mom panelist? Here's how to enter

Sign for the Disney store. (Photo by In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images) (Photo: Mike Kemp, Mike Kemp)

(ALLTHEMOMS.com) - Do you celebrate Disneyland’s anniversary with cake and candles? Can you list the locations of every Disney park in alphabetical order? Are you already planning to be in line when the new Star Wars land opens in 2019 (and are you muttering, “It’s called ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge,’ you dimwit)?

It’s time to put your obsession to good use, if not land a free Disney vacation.

Applicants soon will be sought for the Disney Parks Mom Panel, a group with first-person knowledge to help other families plan vacations to Disneyland or Disney World.

While the panel’s name is misleading (the company embraces all Disneyphiles regardless of gender or familial representation as long as they’re 18 or older), applicants must be very wise in the ways of Disney.

If you know all about other Disney experiences, even better. The company is looking for panelists to represent:

• Disneyland in California.

• Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

• Disney Vacation Club.

• Disney Cruise Line.

• runDisney events.

Those chosen will be asked to respond to up to 20 requests per week from potential Disney visitors, so you’ll need a computer with internet access. Members of the panel are expected to rely on firsthand expertise to help potential guests plan the perfect Disney trips, right down to an inexpensive treat for an on-the-go, 5-year-old (that would be the churro).

If you’re picked, you’re eligible for a free Disneyland or Disney World vacation for you and up to three family members. That’s the company’s way of saying, “Thanks for working for free, sort of.”

The search for new panelists starts at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6. Round 1 closes at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13. Check MomsPanelSearch.com for further details.

Find the guidelines at disneyparksmomspanel.disney.go.com/recruiting/about. If chosen, you must attend a training session Nov. 29-Dec. 3 at Walt Disney World. No big sacrifice, right? But here’s the small print: No family or friends allowed during training.

Allthemoms.com