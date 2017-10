WATCH: Child's adorable plea to find home for deaf dog

6-year-old Roman has a message for you. (Photo: King, Jennifer)

There's nothing like the bond between a boy and his dog. For 6-year-old Roman, that means every dog! The sweet Washington boy is on a personal mission to save his shelter dog friends.

Watch the video of Roman's heartfelt plea to find a home for a deaf dog named Legend.

Roman's mom Jennifer says he has been an animal advocate for years - and that's a long time when you're six.

"His fourth birthday he gave up gifts, to receive money as donations and he donated that back to a local rescue," she said.

The family moved back to Skagit Valley last year and started Project Freedom Ride. The non-profit group saves dogs doomed for euthanasia in Texas by transporting them to humane societies and homes in Washington state. They have saved 646 dogs since December 2016.

With two well-loved dogs at home, Roman and Jennifer share their time with pets in need at the Skagit Valley Humane Society. That's where Roman reads books to the dogs, including Legend.

Scroll below to see Roman's tearful plea to save another special dog named Sullivan.

"Oh, a charming young man. I saw the talent in him from the get-go," said Janine Ceja.

As the local Humane Society director, she's also the spokesperson, or used to be.

"Oh, no. He is our spokesperson," said Ceja.

Jennifer says devoting energy to the animals serves another purpose: as distraction from missing her husband stationed overseas. Saving the animals helps keep them busy.

Legend, the 7-year-old deaf Labrador, is still looking for a forever home.

"He's been here a very long time," said Roman. "And we've got to get him a home sooner or later."

Please contact the Skagit Valley Humane Society if you can help.

Great news: Sullivan has since been adopted!

