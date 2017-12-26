WATCH: Minor league baseball player pays off parents' mortgage for Christmas

Photo taken via Paven Smith's Twitter account.

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AZCENTRAL/USA TODAY NETWORK) -- Six months after receiving a signing bonus of about $5 million, Diamondbacks first-rounder Pavin Smith put that money to good use on Christmas.

As a "thank you for raising (him) in a great home filled with love," Smith paid off his family's mortgage.

"Because of all the sacrifices you made to get me where I am, I want our family home to be yours," Smith wrote in a letter to his parents.

Smith tweeted a video of his mother and father crying as his mother read the letter on Monday.

Thank you for everything you have done for me! This doesn’t make up for any of it. Love you both so much. Our home is finally all YOURS. Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/h9wog2HfHv — Pavin Smith (@PavinSmith) December 25, 2017

The Diamondbacks selected Smith, a first baseman at Virginia, with the seventh overall pick in June's MLB draft. Smith hit .342/.427/.570 with 13 homers while striking out only 12 times in 228 at-bats.

When he signed with the Diamondbacks in June, Smith received a bonus of $5,016,300, which is the full slot value for where he was selected at No. 7 overall.

