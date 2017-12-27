WATCH: Toothless Chihuahua holds his own against coyote

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) -- A toothless Chihuahua named Paco took on a potentially deadly carnivore Thursday, after a coyote wandered into the backyard of his Florida home.
Paco's owner, T.J. Jones, caught it all on a video security system. "He was face to face that coyote. [It was] five times his size. [He] stood his ground; hid under the shed until I came out," said Jones.
An abandoned railroad line with plenty of brush is behind Jones' house, making it a perfect place for a coyote to hide. It's likely the wild animal stopped by for dinner or dessert.
"He's 18. He doesn't have a tooth in his head. He's a little sweetheart. He was my Dad's dog. I'd lose it if I lost him," said Jones.
Jones says Paco learned his bravery from a pit bull he used to live with. "He's always had the big mouth and had the brawn behind him."
"They're out there and people have a lot of small dogs. He got lucky," Jones added. "I don't want to see something bad happen to someone else's dog."
Copyright 2017 WFLA (NBC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs